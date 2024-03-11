New head of Ukraine's anti-corruption agency wants stricter rules on updating list of war sponsors

The new head of Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), Viktor Pavlushchyk, has said that the process of updating the list of war sponsors needs to be regulated.

Source: Viktor Pavlushchyk during the Fighting Corruption in Ukraine: Progress towards EU Membership conference in Kyiv, as reported by liga.net

Quote from Pavlushchyk: "This issue definitely needs to be regulated. This process is based on communications not only within the NACP, but also across all government offices. So yes, we have to regulate this, and in the future this may serve as the basis for further decision-making."

Details: For the past two years, the NACP has independently assessed which firms to include in its international war sponsors list. This has occasionally caused trouble for Ukraine’s relations with other countries, such as Hungary (over OTP Bank), Austria (over Raiffeisen Bank), China and Greece.

Last week, Ukraine’s Justice Minister Denys Maluska said that Ukraine’s international partners are complaining about the list of firms included in the war sponsors list, adding that the reasons for inclusion on the list were not transparent.

The NACP last updated the list of war sponsors on 15 February, adding Weatherford International, an oil services firm, to it.

