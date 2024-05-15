All international events involving Zelenskyy will be postponed due to frontline situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given instructions to postpone all international events with his participation due to the complicated situation surrounding the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov on Facebook

Quote: "Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given instructions to postpone all upcoming international events with his participation and to work out new dates. We are grateful to our partners for their understanding."

Details: The 15 May conference call focused primarily on the situation in Kharkiv Oblast and the issue of supplying Ukraine's Defence Forces.

The president heard a report from Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of Ukraine's General Staff.

It was stated that "the commanders of the State Border Guard Service and National Guard and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, are working on the ground, making all decisions based on comprehensive information".

Zelenskyy noted that additional forces are being deployed and that there are reserves. Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Foreign Intelligence Service see all possible steps the Russians may undertake. Syrskyi regularly reports to the president on the situation.

Background: Spanish international news agency EFE, citing sources in the Royal Household of Spain, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cancelled his visit to Spain, scheduled for 17 May, due to the challenging frontline situation.

