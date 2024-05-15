Ukraine's Defence Forces push Russians out of Vovchansk: General Staff updates data on Kharkiv front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Defence Forces have partially pushed the Russians out of Vovchansk, defensive operations continue in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 14:00 on 15 May

Details: Reportedly, there have been three combat clashes recorded on the Kharkiv front. The Russians are attempting to attack on the Lyptsi front. Russian aircraft have landed two strikes in the areas of Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces have repelled the offensive operations of the Russians in the area of Vovchansk, partially displacing Russian forces from the populated area. Defensive operations continue in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.

The data regarding the Russian losses is being ascertained.



