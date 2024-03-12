Two women injured in large Russian attack on Selydove – photo
Prosecutors are tallying up the damage wrought by a massive Russian missile attack on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, which injured two people.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: The Russian Armed Forces launched six S-300 missiles at the town of Selydove at around 01:30 on 12 March. One of them hit a residential area, injuring two sisters aged 30 and 35. Both women were taken to hospital with blast injuries, abrasions and bruises.
At least 18 private houses and 14 multi-storey buildings were damaged by the munitions, as were multiple administrative buildings, two garages, five cars and power lines.
On the site, prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by members of the Russian armed forces.
A pre-trial investigation prior to criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war has been initiated.
