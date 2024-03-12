All Sections
Two women injured in large Russian attack on Selydove – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 March 2024, 09:51
Two women injured in large Russian attack on Selydove – photo
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors are tallying up the damage wrought by a massive Russian missile attack on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, which injured two people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russian Armed Forces launched six S-300 missiles at the town of Selydove at around 01:30 on 12 March. One of them hit a residential area, injuring two sisters aged 30 and 35. Both women were taken to hospital with blast injuries, abrasions and bruises.

At least 18 private houses and 14 multi-storey buildings were damaged by the munitions, as were multiple administrative buildings, two garages, five cars and power lines.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

On the site, prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by members of the Russian armed forces.

A pre-trial investigation prior to criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war has been initiated.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
