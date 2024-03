The Yuzhnaya (South) Power Plant caught fire in Russia’s city of St. Petersburg. The blaze has spread over an area of 300 square metres.

Source: Russian social media Mash

Quote: "A large fire and a thick column of smoke [have been observed] near the Yuzhnaya Power Plant on Sofiyskaya Street," the local Russian publication Mash reported.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!