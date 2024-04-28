Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, stated that the situation at the combat zone has intensified, and Russia is actively attacking throughout the entire line of contact, with tactical gains in some directions. As a result, the Defence Forces established new positions west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The most severe situation is on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhivka fronts, where violent fighting continues. The enemy in these areas fielded up to four brigades, attempting to launch an offensive west of Avdiivka and Marinka, eventually reaching Pokrovsk and Kurakhivka.

To protect our defenders' lives and health, Defence Force units were deployed to new frontiers west of Berdychiv, Semenivka, and Novomykhailivka. Overall, the adversary earned some tactical success in these regions, but little operational benefit was gained. Ukrainian troops inflict maximum casualties on the enemy, both in personnel and military equipment. Brigades are being transferred to restore combat capabilities and boost the defence in certain areas by replacing units that have suffered losses.

The situation remains severe in the south, particularly in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. On the Novopavlivka front, the enemy is attempting to advance in vicinity of Staromaiorske; on the Orikhiv front, in the vicinity of Robotyne and Verbove; and on the Kherson front, the enemy is continuing attempts to push our troops out of Krynky. They have not been successful on any of these fronts. Furthermore, on the Kherson front, our soldiers marched into Veletenske and seized the island of Nestryha."

Details: In addition, as the general highlights, the situation is dynamic; individual positions move "from hand to hand" multiple times throughout the day, resulting in an imprecise view of the situation.

According to Syrskyi, the primary lines of concentration of Russian forces on the Kupiansk front are the villages of Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

Also, the Russians continue to attack the settlement of Terny on the Lyman front, attempting to drive Ukraine’s Defence Forces across the Chornyi Zherebets river, with no success.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians are advancing on the Siversk front around Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka, attempting to break through and block Siversk to establish conditions for continuing their advance on Sloviansk.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ivanove and Chasiv Yar remain the most contentious areas. In addition, the Russians are attempting to retake Klischiivka and approach the front lines via the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

Quote: "In addition, Ukraine's Defence Forces improved their tactical position in and around Synkivka (Kupiansk front) and the Serebrianka forest (Lyman front).

In Ukraine’s north, the enemy continues to bombard border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as undertake sabotage and reconnaissance operations. There is no evidence of the enemy directly preparing for offensive operations in the North.

Simultaneously, we watch the increase in the number and regroupment of enemy soldiers on the Kharkiv front. Artillery and tank units are deployed in the most intense sectors to support our troops."

Previously: On Saturday 28 April, it was reported that the Russians established a foothold in part of the village of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, DeepState analysts reported that the village of Berdychi in Ocheretyne hromada had been captured [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

