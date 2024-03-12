All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


1,000 air-raid warnings issued in Kyiv since start of full-scale invasion

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 March 2024, 12:32
1,000 air-raid warnings issued in Kyiv since start of full-scale invasion
Photo: Getty Images

The Kyiv Digital app has reported that 1,000 air-raid warnings have been issued in Kyiv since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: Kyiv Digital website

Quote: "1,000 air-raid warnings have sounded since 24 February 2024, and the warnings have lasted for a total of 1,165 hours and 26 minutes."

Advertisement:

Details: The latest air-raid warning sounded in Kyiv during the day on 12 March 2024, and lasted for 17 minutes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air-raid warningKyiv
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
air-raid warning
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Russians launch Shahed UAVs, explosions reported in Kryvyi Rih suburbs
Explosion rocks Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
All News
Advertisement: