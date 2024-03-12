1,000 air-raid warnings issued in Kyiv since start of full-scale invasion
Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 12:32
The Kyiv Digital app has reported that 1,000 air-raid warnings have been issued in Kyiv since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Source: Kyiv Digital website
Quote: "1,000 air-raid warnings have sounded since 24 February 2024, and the warnings have lasted for a total of 1,165 hours and 26 minutes."
Details: The latest air-raid warning sounded in Kyiv during the day on 12 March 2024, and lasted for 17 minutes.
