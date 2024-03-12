Russia attacks Kherson several times in a day, injuring two civilians

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson multiple times, injuring two men, on the afternoon of 12 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Mrochko: "In the morning, Russian forces attacked Kherson several times from the temporarily occupied left bank. There were hits, including on residential buildings and an administrative building in the central part of the city."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, two civilians in Kherson were injured in the Russian attacks. They were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries.

Support UP or become our patron!