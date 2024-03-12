Over 300,000 ha of Ukrainian agricultural land demined last year

Approximately 330,000 hectares of agricultural land in the liberated territories of Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts was surveyed and cleared of explosives last year, meaning that this year it can be added to the total area of land that can be sown with crops.

Source: Denys Bashlyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food in charge of digital development, digital transformations and digitalisation, in a comment to the news agency Ukrinform

Quote from Bashlyk: "330,000 hectares were surveyed and cleared last year, mostly in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts."

Bashlyk stated that the demined agricultural land will be added to the total area suitable for cultivation this year, but in general, the total area will remain roughly the same as the previous year.

The government is to allocate more than UAH 2 billion (approx. US$52,000) for humanitarian demining of agricultural land and will compensate for 80% of mine clearance costs.

