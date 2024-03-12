All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 300,000 ha of Ukrainian agricultural land demined last year

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 17:55

Approximately 330,000 hectares of agricultural land in the liberated territories of Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts was surveyed and cleared of explosives last year, meaning that this year it can be added to the total area of land that can be sown with crops.

Source: Denys Bashlyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food in charge of digital development, digital transformations and digitalisation, in a comment to the news agency Ukrinform

Quote from Bashlyk: "330,000 hectares were surveyed and cleared last year, mostly in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts."

Advertisement:

Bashlyk stated that the demined agricultural land will be added to the total area suitable for cultivation this year, but in general, the total area will remain roughly the same as the previous year.

Background: 

The government is to allocate more than UAH 2 billion (approx. US$52,000) for humanitarian demining of agricultural land and will compensate for 80% of mine clearance costs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
All News
Advertisement: