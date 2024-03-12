Fire breaks out at Berlin refugee centre where Ukrainians were living

On the afternoon of 12 March, a fire broke out in one of Germany's largest refugee accommodation centres, located on the grounds of the former Berlin-Tegel airport.

Source: n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: There were approximately 4,500 people in the Berlin-Tegel centre, which is designed to house 7,000 refugees, at the time.

Advertisement:

The fire engulfed one of several large tents, which covered an area of 1,000 sq. m and housed 300 asylum seekers. A total of 100 Berlin firefighters responded to the fire. The German capital's fire service later reported that the tent had completely burned down.

Photo: RBB

"Fortunately, as of now, no one has been hurt," the emergency services reported, promising that alternative accommodation had been found for the refugees.

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makieiev, stated that he had already spoken with federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser about the fire and was awaiting the results of the investigation and further updates.

"This is a major international centre for migrants, with migrants from all over the world, including a significant number of Ukrainians. So we are establishing further details," the diplomat wrote on Facebook.

Last year, the Berlin Senate ordered that the reception centre for Ukrainian refugees at the former Tegel airport should be extended beyond late 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!