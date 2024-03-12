Yellow Ribbon resistance movement starts Flag of Ferocity campaign to promote non-violent resistance in temporarily occupied territories – video

Every March, activists from the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement conduct a campaign to raise awareness of the non-violent resistance of ordinary Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

In 2024, the awareness-raising campaign is called The Flag of Ferocity, and it aims to shine a light on resistance against the occupation in the Russian-occupied territories.

The organisers also want to encourage more people to support Ukrainians in the occupied territories who have believed in Ukraine’s victory for all these years and are still fighting.

"The colour yellow symbolises the struggle. On the Flag of Ferocity, you can see that different parts of it are in different tones. These symbolise each of the temporarily occupied regions and their resistance: the longer the occupation has gone on, the fiercer the struggle that goes on there, and the brighter the flag is," members of the movement explained.

Resistance in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Famous Ukrainians who have joined in the campaign this year include chef Yevhen Klopotenko, actor and TV presenter Serhii Prytula, choreographer Yevhen Kot, comedian Vasyl Baidak, singer Pavlo Zibrov, the bands KALUSH and Latexfauna, and other influencers.

They urged their audience to raise the flag of fierce struggle instead of and for the sake of those who live in the occupied territories and cannot yet do so openly.

"We call upon all Ukrainians in Ukrainian-controlled territories to raise the Flag of Ferocity in order to show their support for people who are waiting to be liberated against all odds.

We’re asking you to share videos about the resistance in every region that is still occupied, so that more and more people know that resistance against the occupation continues," Yellow Ribbon added.

The resistance movement in Donetsk Oblast

The Flag of Ferocity campaign runs during the Week of Resistance, which is traditionally celebrated in early March. It was during this period in 2022 that large-scale pro-Ukrainian actions were held in the temporarily occupied territories, where the residents showed the world that the Russian occupiers could not break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

It was also in March that the largest demonstration in Ukraine was held. It took place in 2014 in the city of Donetsk and was called "10,000 brave ones for 45 million united ones". Sadly, this was the last peaceful demonstration in the city.

