More Ukrainians regularly donate for war purposes, study by Deloitte reveals

92% of Ukrainians regularly donate to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine or those affected by the conflict, which is 2% more than in 2022.

Source: a study on the Consumer Sentiment of Ukrainians in the Second Year of Full-Scale Invasion conducted by Deloitte

33% of respondents donate systematically, 13% higher than in 2022.

The study indicates that the number of Ukrainians who donate regularly while being abroad has more than doubled, from 17% to 38%.

At the same time, the vast majority of consumers (70%) continue to boycott products/sellers who have not left the Russian market.

Quote: "Ukrainians have the most trust in fundraising by acquaintances, friends, and colleagues. More than 75% of respondents join such initiatives, with an average donation amount being UAH 147 (about US$4).

These are followed by large charitable foundations, including Return Alive, the Serhiy Prytula Foundation, and the Lachen (Ihor Lachenkov) fundraising campaigns, to which almost 71% of respondents donate. Also, a significant part of the population – more than 60% – donates via UNITED24, the official fundraising platform, with an average donation amount being UAH 121 (about US$3)."

The survey of Ukrainians that formed the basis of the study was conducted during the period from 13 to 28 November 2023 and completed by more than 1,000 respondents representing all regions of Ukraine (other than temporarily occupied territories and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), aged 18 and older, who use smartphones.

The survey was held by means of online interviews based on a quota sample that corresponds to the social and demographic portrait of Ukrainian people.

