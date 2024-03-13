Ukraine achieves independence from Russian influence in nuclear industry

Ukraine has become independent of Russian technologies and nuclear fuel, despite the full-scale war.

Source: Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run company responsible for the operation of nuclear power plants

Quote: "We have completed this process and are no longer dependent on Russian technologies and fuel. They have always used their supplies to pressure and blackmail us," said Kotin.

Advertisement:

Background:

On Friday, 8 March, the first shipments of Westinghouse nuclear fuel were delivered to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. From now on, all domestic nuclear power plants will operate on American fuel.

Support UP or become our patron!