Woman takes in 72 displaced hamsters in Kropyvnytskyi, with most coming from Kherson Oblast – photo

Yuliia Koblyk, a local resident of the city of Kropyvnytskyi, has sheltered 72 hamsters left behind by their owners during the evacuation from the dangerous frontline areas.

Yuliia said in an interview with Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, that about 50 hamsters used to live in Kherson Oblast.

When she found out that the IDPs were unable to take the animals with them, she volunteered to take the hamsters to her home but did not know how many there were.

Advertisement:

"At first there were 43 of them, and the day after that, two mothers gave birth to 11 more. I love them all," says Yuliia.

She said that the animals usually sleep during the day, and their activity increases in the evening and at night. Mostly at night, the hamsters develop an appetite – some prefer pumpkin, and some prefer cabbage.

Photo: Suspilne Kropyvnytskyi

The rescued hamsters live in two rooms – two or three in each cage.

"If I had to go somewhere, as people have gone abroad because of the war, I would stay, I would not leave them again.

I would be grateful for any help. We need cages and food," says Yuliia.

Yuliia is also looking for owners for all the hamsters.

Support UP or become our patron!