Ukraine's Parliament considers allowing prisoners to join army under contract

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 March 2024, 16:02
Ukraine's Parliament considers allowing prisoners to join army under contract
Stock photo

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a legislative initiative to amend the legislation governing parole to undergo military service under a contract during a specific period.

Source: draft law No. 11079, registered in parliament on 13 March

Details: According to the title of the draft law, the document proposes amending the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and other laws governing parole to undergo military service under contract during a specified period.

The text of the bill is currently unavailable. Olena Shuliak, the head of the Servant of the People party, is among the initiators of the draft law, as is a group of the Servant of the People MPs and Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a representative of the Holos party faction.

