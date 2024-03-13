All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian authorities plan to increase revenues from privatisation by 100 times

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 16:49

The Russian Federation's Ministry of Finance proposes increasing the planned budget revenue from privatisation agreements by at least RUB 100 billion (approx. US$1.1 billion) in 2024.

Source: Russian Interfax 

Quote: "This year's budget includes a little more than 1 billion roubles in additional revenues and funds from privatisation. We believe the figure should be adjusted, so we set the task to form at least 100 billion roubles," said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Advertisement:

Details: In December 2023, he reported that the Ministry of Finance had submitted a proposal to the government to reduce the state's stake in several large corporations. This concerns 30 companies in which the state owns more than 50%. The Ministry of Finance proposed reducing the level of participation to a controlling stake.

Quote: "It could be tens, hundreds of billions. The list is in the government, we still have to discuss it," the minister said.

There are also many companies in which Russia owns less than 100%, with the state being less effective than private investors.

The agency points out that privatisation in Russia in recent years has not been a significant source of funding for the budget deficit: potential large transactions have been discussed but not implemented.

Privatisation generated RUB 29 billion (approx. US$317 million) for the Russian budget last year.

Background: 

The Russian authorities intend to change the tax system for individuals and businesses with high incomes so that they pay more to refill the state budget.

In January, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Finance would spend nearly half of the liquid portion of the National Welfare Fund in 2023, which is the primary source of the country’s resources for a rainy day – 4 out of 9 trillion roubles.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: