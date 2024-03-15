All Sections
Scholz, Macron and Tusk to meet in Berlin soon to discuss Ukraine

Friday, 15 March 2024, 12:53
Scholz, Macron and Tusk to meet in Berlin soon to discuss Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron will soon travel to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz one-on-one, followed by a trilateral meeting including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Source: Le Figaro, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The leaders' meeting on Friday 15 March should help resolve disagreements between the nations and demonstrate unity to the international community following significant differences between Paris and Berlin on many issues relating to Ukraine, ranging from the provision of long-range missiles to the assessment of the volume and efficacy of assistance provided by France and Germany.

German officials have privately complained that Macron makes bombastic statements that are not backed up by action, with France's support for Ukraine being significantly lower than that provided and promised by Germany.

Macron is expected to have a brief bilateral meeting with Olaf Scholz around noon, followed by a Weimar Triangle meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. It will be the first meeting of this format since Tusk took office as Prime Minister.

The talks are intended to help leaders "smooth out the rough edges" ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on 21 and 22 March.

Previously, an official familiar with the meeting's preparations unofficially told the media that they did not intend to make specific decisions or announcements following the talks on Friday, and that the meeting's main purpose was to send a message of unity.

On Tuesday, Polish leaders met with US President Joe Biden to discuss, among other things, how to maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine.

Advertisement: