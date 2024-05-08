Russians break through to Krasnohorivka but Ukrainian forces block assault groups

The units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have blocked the assault groups of the Russian occupying army that broke through to the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the air of Armiia TV, cited by Armiia Inform

Details: Voloshyn stated that, as of now, the Russian groups are cut off from ammunition supply.

Quote: "The enemy broke into the city with small assault groups and is now inside the refractory plant. Through the efforts of our units, mainly the 59th Brigade, the enemy was blocked and is still inside the plant.

Our defenders fully keep both Krasnohorivka and its outskirts under fire control. Over the past day, the defenders killed about 30 Russians who were approaching the settlement."

Details: Voloshyn also revealed that the Russians were conducting assaults near the village of Netailove and trying to assault the eastern part of the settlement of Pervomaiske.

"Near Nevelske, they are also entering in small groups, conducting counterattacks, which are being repelled by our soldiers," Voloshyn added.

