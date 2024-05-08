All Sections
Ukraine's Servant of the People faction decides to restructure Ministry for Restoration

Anhelina Strashkulych, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 May 2024, 20:17
Ukraine's Servant of the People faction decides to restructure Ministry for Restoration
Verkhovna Rada. Stock photo: Facebook

MPs from the Servant of the People faction met on Wednesday and voted to split the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure into two independent departments.

Source: Servant of the People sources in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organisation of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning proposed dividing ministries during a factional meeting, stating that the ministry "failed regional policy."

The committee advocated the establishment of the Ministries of Infrastructure and Regional Policy. This was endorsed by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal, who attended the faction meeting.

On Thursday, the parliament will vote to dismiss Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov. The Cabinet of Ministers will then determine how to restructure the ministry. Kubrakov will be appointed head of the Ministry of Infrastructure, while the nominee for the Ministry of Regional Development has yet to be announced.

Furthermore, UP sources said the Verkhovna Rada would dismiss agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi on Thursday. However, before the conference, the Servant of the People faction will hold another meeting with Solskyi's involvement, during which the MPs will make a final decision.

Background: 

  • On 23 April, Mykola Solskyi, the then Minister of Agrarian Policy, was exposed for embezzlement of state land worth 291 million hryvnias (approx. US$7.2 million) and attempted appropriation of another 190 million hryvnias (US$4.7 million) worth of land.
  • On 25 April, Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy, submitted his resignation. He is suspected of illegal transactions involving land worth 500 million hryvnias (US$12.5 million).
  • On 26 April, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to take Solskyi into custody as a precautionary measure.
  • On the same day, he was released from custody on bail of UAH 75.7 million (US$1.9 million) and continues to carry out his obligations as Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

