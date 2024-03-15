Russian attack on Odesa: 14 people killed, 46 injured – photo
A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 14 people, including a paramedic and a rescue worker who came to help after the first explosion, and injured 46 people, seven of whom were rescue workers.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor General’s Office; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Unfortunately, the Russian missile attack killed a paramedic and a State Emergency Service employee who had arrived at the scene of the first explosion to provide assistance."
Details: Kiper stated that other doctors and rescue workers were seriously injured.
Currently, the total number of people injured is being determined.
"Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care," Kiper concluded.
Updated at 14:11: Oleh Kiper reported that 14 people were killed in the Russian missile attack, including local residents, a medic and a rescue worker. Another 46 people, including seven employees of the State Emergency Service, were injured.
The strike also damaged 10 private houses, a car repair service company, a low-pressure gas pipeline and two fire and rescue vehicles. Work is currently underway to extinguish the fire in the gas pipeline and a private house on a total area of about 120 square metres.
Updated at 16:18: Later, Oleh Kiper added that the death toll has risen to 16 people.
Background: On the afternoon of 15 March, Odesa was subjected to a missile strike by the Russian Federation, causing civilian injuries.
