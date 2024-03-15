All Sections
Russian attack on Odesa: 14 people killed, 46 injured – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 March 2024, 14:24
Russian attack on Odesa: 14 people killed, 46 injured – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March. Photo: State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast

A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 14 people, including a paramedic and a rescue worker who came to help after the first explosion, and injured 46 people, seven of whom were rescue workers. 

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor General’s Office; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Unfortunately, the Russian missile attack killed a paramedic and a State Emergency Service employee who had arrived at the scene of the first explosion to provide assistance."

Details: Kiper stated that other doctors and rescue workers were seriously injured.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March
Photo: State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast

Currently, the total number of people injured is being determined.

 
Emergency worker after Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March
Photo: State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast

"Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care," Kiper concluded.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March
Photo: State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March
Photo: State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast

Updated at 14:11: Oleh Kiper reported that 14 people were killed in the Russian missile attack, including local residents, a medic and a rescue worker. Another 46 people, including seven employees of the State Emergency Service, were injured.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 15 March
Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office

The strike also damaged 10 private houses, a car repair service company, a low-pressure gas pipeline and two fire and rescue vehicles. Work is currently underway to extinguish the fire in the gas pipeline and a private house on a total area of about 120 square metres.

Updated at 16:18: Later, Oleh Kiper added that the death toll has risen to 16 people

Background: On the afternoon of 15 March, Odesa was subjected to a missile strike by the Russian Federation, causing civilian injuries.

All News
