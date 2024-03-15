Explosions rock Odesa, casualties reported

An apartment in Odesa that was hit by a Russian missile. Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russia attacked Odesa in Ukraine's south with missiles on 15 March.

Source: Suspilne and Ukrinform journalists, reporting from Odesa

Details: Journalists have reported a series of explosions.

Advertisement:

Explosions rang out shortly after the air-raid warning was issued. At 11:04, the Air Force warned that a missile was heading towards Odesa, followed shortly by the announcement of a general ballistic missile threat to the country’s south.

Telegram channels are reporting ballistic missile strikes on Odesa, but this has not yet officially been corroborated.

Oleh Kiper, the Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, urged city residents to seek shelter.

The all-clear sounded at 11:47.

Update: Kiper reported that there were casualties in the Russian missile attack on Odesa. All emergency services are working at the scene. The information is still being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!