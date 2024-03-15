Death toll from Russian attack on Odesa rises to 20 – photo

Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Odesa has risen to 20 and the number of injured to 73.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service; Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin

Updated: Kostin reported that the death toll had risen to 19 and the number of injured to 73 as of 17:00.

Quote: "The death toll from the Russian missile attack has risen to 16 people. 55 more people have been hospitalised with injuries."

Details: In addition, Kiper stressed that over 200 Odesa residents and city visitors have donated blood for the people affected by the Russian bombardment. The State Emergency Service reported that eight of its employees were among those who were injured.

Updated: At 19:20, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that the death toll had risen to 20.

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Background:

