Ukraine receives 200 electric scooters for social workers from Japan and UN Development Programme

Social workers from 183 Ukrainian hromadas (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories) will receive electric scooters for their work.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

Details: Social workers will be provided with vehicles to use while working and increase their mobility. The procurement of 200 scooters and their delivery to Ukraine were made possible by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the funding of the Japanese government.

Advertisement:

Scooters were distributed to the hromadas in 11 oblasts of Ukraine.

"These are first and foremost the regions where social workers have to cover long distances to reach the citizens they provide services to," the ministry explained.

These are Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv Oblasts.

"I am grateful to our permanent partners from the UNDP for procuring and delivering the vehicles and for facilitating all our initiatives aimed at the support of the most vulnerable social groups. I would like to separately thank the Japanese government for the funding; this is an important contribution to the development of not only the potential of the social sector of our country but also of each hromada," Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, stated during the official ceremony of the transfer of scooters to the citizens.

Background: Ukraine received two powerful auto-transformers from the UN Development Programme in Ukraine and the Japanese government. The equipment will help supply about half a million households with power.

Support UP or become our patron!