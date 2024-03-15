All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine receives 200 electric scooters for social workers from Japan and UN Development Programme

Economichna PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 15:54
Ukraine receives 200 electric scooters for social workers from Japan and UN Development Programme
Flag of Japan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Social workers from 183 Ukrainian hromadas (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories) will receive electric scooters for their work.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

Details: Social workers will be provided with vehicles to use while working and increase their mobility. The procurement of 200 scooters and their delivery to Ukraine were made possible by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the funding of the Japanese government.

Advertisement:

Scooters were distributed to the hromadas in 11 oblasts of Ukraine.

"These are first and foremost the regions where social workers have to cover long distances to reach the citizens they provide services to," the ministry explained.

These are Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv Oblasts.

"I am grateful to our permanent partners from the UNDP for procuring and delivering the vehicles and for facilitating all our initiatives aimed at the support of the most vulnerable social groups. I would like to separately thank the Japanese government for the funding; this is an important contribution to the development of not only the potential of the social sector of our country but also of each hromada," Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, stated during the official ceremony of the transfer of scooters to the citizens.  

Background: Ukraine received two powerful auto-transformers from the UN Development Programme in Ukraine and the Japanese government. The equipment will help supply about half a million households with power.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: