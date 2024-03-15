EU to transfer €4.5 billion of macro-finance to Ukraine next week

Ukraine will receive its first €4.5 billion tranche under the Ukraine Facility programme next week.

Source: European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn, European Pravda reports

Details: "Very glad to pave the way for next week’s first disbursement of funds under the Ukraine Facility programme," Johannes wrote on Twitter (X) announcing the signing of the decision.

"We stand with Ukraine and invest by this also into our security. A lot of money, yet nothing compared to the Ukrainian people’s sacrifices for Europe," he added.

Ukraine Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko thanked the European commissioner for this decision. "The EU stays strong with Ukraine. Grateful for the huge support, which paves the way for the prevailing and comprehensive recovery of Ukraine," he tweeted.

Background:

On 27 February, the European Parliament adopted a previously agreed version of the document establishing the €50 billion Ukraine Facility, a new four-year support mechanism. It was finally approved by the EU Council the following day.

Ukraine is guaranteed to receive the first two tranches under the Ukraine Facility programme: €4.5 billion in March and €1.5 billion in April, with the next two tranches tied to a reform plan.

