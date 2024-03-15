All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Moldova's Foreign Minister explains why it is realistic for country to join EU by 2030 – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 16:29
Moldova's Foreign Minister explains why it is realistic for country to join EU by 2030 – video
Mihai Popșoi. Screenshot: video by European Pravda

Moldovaʼs Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi considers the country's accession to the EU by 2030 to be a realistic goal.

Source: Mihai Popșoi in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Popșoi says this is an ambitious goal, but it is realistic, "in the light of where we are today, achievements that we garnered in the reform process."

Advertisement:

"Also objectively speaking Moldova is small. Also, we have challenges with capacity. But I think itʼs realistic. We think itʼs realistic and we will certainly work very hard to make that happen," the minister said.

He also admitted that Moldova will not be able to compete with those who have completed negotiations in a year or two.

"But several years should be a realistic time frame to finish negotiations and to join by 2030," Popshoy said.

Earlier this week, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Moldova met in Kyiv to coordinate further actions to facilitate the early approval of the negotiation framework and the start of the actual accession negotiations between the two countries.

Background:

  • On 12 March, the European Commission officially presented the Council of the European Union with proposals for the draft negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova.
  • Now, the EU Council must start an internal discussion of the projects and approve them. The Council Presidency will then present the agreed-upon common EU position at the first intergovernmental conference with each country, marking the formal start of accession negotiations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MoldovaEU
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Moldova
EU prepares documents on accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova
Former Wagner Group mercenary detained at Chisinau Airport en route to Transnistria
Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova – ISW
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: