EU condemns Russia's "deadly hit" on civilians in Odesa

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 21:37
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The EU has reacted to the Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa in which tens of civilians were killed and injured.

Source: European Pravda; Peter Stano, spokesperson for foreign policy of the European Commission, on Twitter

Details: Stano called today’s Russian attack "a particularly heinous and deadly [Russian] hit on civilian targets".

"Another show of the barbaric nature of Putin's aggression. All responsible will be held to account," Stano stressed.

Background:

