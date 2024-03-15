EU condemns Russia's "deadly hit" on civilians in Odesa
Friday, 15 March 2024, 21:37
The EU has reacted to the Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa in which tens of civilians were killed and injured.
Source: European Pravda; Peter Stano, spokesperson for foreign policy of the European Commission, on Twitter
Details: Stano called today’s Russian attack "a particularly heinous and deadly [Russian] hit on civilian targets".
"Another show of the barbaric nature of Putin's aggression. All responsible will be held to account," Stano stressed.
Background:
- On the afternoon of 15 March, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa.
- The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Odesa had risen to 20 and the number of casualties to 73 by 19:20.
- A paramedic and a rescue worker are among those killed in the attack.
- Later, Ukrainian forces reported that Russian troops had attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M tactical missile system.
