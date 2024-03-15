EU condemns Russia's "deadly hit" on civilians in Odesa

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The EU has reacted to the Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa in which tens of civilians were killed and injured.

Source: European Pravda; Peter Stano, spokesperson for foreign policy of the European Commission, on Twitter

Details: Stano called today’s Russian attack "a particularly heinous and deadly [Russian] hit on civilian targets".

"Another show of the barbaric nature of Putin's aggression. All responsible will be held to account," Stano stressed.

Background:

On the afternoon of 15 March, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa.

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Odesa had risen to 20 and the number of casualties to 73 by 19:20.

A paramedic and a rescue worker are among those killed in the attack.

Later, Ukrainian forces reported that Russian troops had attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M tactical missile system.

