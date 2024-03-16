Serbian President names two scenarios of war in Ukraine: full conflict with Russia or truce

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said that the West should soon change its approach to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in order to prevent a larger conflict.

Source: Serbian news station and broadcaster B92 with reference to Vučić’s meeting with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder in Belgrade on 15 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked to comment on the discussions about the possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine, Vučić predicted that in the near future "we will have some changes in some of our doctrines."

"There are two scenarios. Either the West will go in the direction of a complete conflict with Russia, or with the help of the USA and China, some kind of truce will be established, which would mean a huge relief for the world. If they enter into [a] conflict, I'm afraid nobody will gain anything from it," he added.

Vučić believes that such a potential conflict could have "more casualties than the Second World War, which is unimaginable for the 21st century."

"We are small and insignificant in that sense, but in any case, it will affect Serbia. We have to be ready for either solution, and we will find out within 100 days," Vučić concluded.

Background:

Serbia has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia, while allowing Moscow's propaganda channels such as RT and Sputnik to spread its narrative in the Balkans.

EU officials have repeatedly stated that Serbia must align its policies with the EU if it truly wants to join, and have warned of growing Russian influence.

