All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Serbian President names two scenarios of war in Ukraine: full conflict with Russia or truce

European PravdaSaturday, 16 March 2024, 09:51
Serbian President names two scenarios of war in Ukraine: full conflict with Russia or truce
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Stock photo: Getty Images

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said that the West should soon change its approach to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in order to prevent a larger conflict.

Source: Serbian news station and broadcaster B92 with reference to Vučić’s meeting with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder in Belgrade on 15 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked to comment on the discussions about the possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine, Vučić predicted that in the near future "we will have some changes in some of our doctrines."

Advertisement:

"There are two scenarios. Either the West will go in the direction of a complete conflict with Russia, or with the help of the USA and China, some kind of truce will be established, which would mean a huge relief for the world. If they enter into [a] conflict, I'm afraid nobody will gain anything from it," he added.

Vučić believes that such a potential conflict could have "more casualties than the Second World War, which is unimaginable for the 21st century."

"We are small and insignificant in that sense, but in any case, it will affect Serbia. We have to be ready for either solution, and we will find out within 100 days," Vučić concluded.

Background:

  • Serbia has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia, while allowing Moscow's propaganda channels such as RT and Sputnik to spread its narrative in the Balkans.
  • EU officials have repeatedly stated that Serbia must align its policies with the EU if it truly wants to join, and have warned of growing Russian influence.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: