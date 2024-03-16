All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine expects first tranche of €50 billion from EU next week

Saturday, 16 March 2024, 10:49
Ukraine expects first tranche of €50 billion from EU next week
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that next week Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche under the Ukraine Facility programme, with a planned amount of €4.5 billion, and that the IMF funds are expected to arrive next week.

Source: Shmyhal on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: "This year we expect to receive 5.6 billion hryvnias (about US$143.2 million) from the IMF," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

Shmyhal also noted that Ukraine is expecting the next tranche from the IMF next week, as well as the first tranche under the four-year EU Ukraine Facility programme. As previously reported, Ukraine will receive €4.5 billion under the EU programme in March.

Background:

  • Ukraine and the European Union have signed a loan agreement and a memorandum of understanding on transitional financing for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility. The total amount of concessional funds provided is €6 billion. 
  • On 28 February, the Council of the European Union approved the mid-term budget review until 2027, which also includes the establishment of the Ukraine Facility, a four-year assistance plan worth €50 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: