Ukraine expects first tranche of €50 billion from EU next week

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that next week Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche under the Ukraine Facility programme, with a planned amount of €4.5 billion, and that the IMF funds are expected to arrive next week.

Source: Shmyhal on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: "This year we expect to receive 5.6 billion hryvnias (about US$143.2 million) from the IMF," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also noted that Ukraine is expecting the next tranche from the IMF next week, as well as the first tranche under the four-year EU Ukraine Facility programme. As previously reported, Ukraine will receive €4.5 billion under the EU programme in March.

Background:

Ukraine and the European Union have signed a loan agreement and a memorandum of understanding on transitional financing for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility. The total amount of concessional funds provided is €6 billion.

On 28 February, the Council of the European Union approved the mid-term budget review until 2027, which also includes the establishment of the Ukraine Facility, a four-year assistance plan worth €50 billion.

