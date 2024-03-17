Russian forces most active on Novopavlivka front over past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed a total of 58 times over the past 24 hours. Russian troops attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 28 times on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 March

Details: The Russians launched a total of 6 missile strikes and 62 airstrikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 125 times with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian attacks caused fatalities and injuries among the civilian population.

Russian forces launched 16 Shahed UAVs to attack Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 14 of these loitering munitions.

Russian airstrikes affected Sumy, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours.

About 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

The Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Ukrainian defenders thwarted two attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate Ukraine near the settlements of Stara Huta and Brusky (Sumy Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted no offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack near the village of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and east of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and east of Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians sought to break through Ukrainian defences 28 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near the settlements of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted two assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

Ukrainian aircraft struck four clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian command post, two clusters of military personnel and one air defence system.

