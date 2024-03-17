All Sections
Biden jokes about Trump: One candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other one is me

European PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 11:40
Biden jokes about Trump: One candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other one is me
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has made a joke about his opponent in the presidential election, Donald Trump, during a speech at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC.

Source: Reuters, citing Biden, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden spoke to over 650 guests, including Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, and TikTok CEO Zi Chew.

"One candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other one is me," Biden said.

Biden emphasised the press's vital role, saying it is not the "enemy of the people", a sharp contrast to Trump's previous remarks about the media.

He also mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine: "We will not bow down, they (Ukrainians) will not bow down and I will not bow down," the US president stressed.

Background:

  • Earlier, Biden and Trump won enough delegates to secure the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively.
  • The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a slight advantage for Biden over Trump.

