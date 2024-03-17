Macron: Disagreement with Scholz on Ukraine is about style, not policy

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that there is no conflict between him and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, despite recent disagreements over their views on the situation with Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Macron in an interview with Le Parisien, cited by dpa; European Pravda reports

Nevertheless, the French president admitted that he and Scholz have different styles.

Quote: "I have never had any problems with the chancellor. We have a lot in common in terms of goals and situation. The only difference is in the way they are implemented, because the strategic cultures of our countries are different," Macron said.

Information about the disagreement between the leaders emerged after Macron's statements about the possible deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine in the future.

In the following days, Scholz objected several times and stated that he would not send German soldiers to Ukraine.

In response, Macron offered to hold a meeting.

"I wanted to come to Germany very quickly so that there would be no discussions about alleged strategic disagreements: there are none," he said.

At the same time, Macron continues to insist that foreign troops may be needed.

"Perhaps at some point – I do not wish for this, I will not initiate it – it will be necessary to conduct operations on the ground, whatever they may be, to counter Russian forces. France's strength allows us to do so," the French president added.

The tensions in German-French relations are causing concern among Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, who believe that it is damaging their support for Ukraine in the war.

However, Stéphane Séjourné, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, believes that there is no split between France and Germany, despite evident differences between President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s stances on issues concerning Ukraine.



