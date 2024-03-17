All Sections
Macron promises to come to Ukraine with "specific solutions" for war

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 09:45
Macron promises to come to Ukraine with specific solutions for war
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he will definitely pay a visit to Ukraine. 

Source: Macron in an interview with Ukrainian media, European Pravda reports 

Details: Macron noted that his visit will take place when "specific proposals and specific solutions" are ready.

Quote: "I will tell you absolutely sincerely – I will definitely come. I have a rule: to make my visit as useful as possible for Ukraine... I will come to Ukraine with specific proposals and specific solutions," he said.

The French president added that his visit would mean "a strong message and new directions in terms of cooperation".

Background:

