Macron promises to come to Ukraine with "specific solutions" for war

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he will definitely pay a visit to Ukraine.

Source: Macron in an interview with Ukrainian media, European Pravda reports

Details: Macron noted that his visit will take place when "specific proposals and specific solutions" are ready.

Quote: "I will tell you absolutely sincerely – I will definitely come. I have a rule: to make my visit as useful as possible for Ukraine... I will come to Ukraine with specific proposals and specific solutions," he said.

The French president added that his visit would mean "a strong message and new directions in terms of cooperation".

Background:

On Monday, the Élysée Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The French president had announced his intention to visit Ukraine in February to finalise an agreement on security guarantees. No specific date was given at the time. Later, the visit was postponed for "security reasons".

On 16 February, during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris, Macron said that he had not abandoned his intention to visit Ukraine and would do so in the near future.

