We are ready: Macron responds to Putin's nuclear threats

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 10:53
We are ready: Macron responds to Putin's nuclear threats
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty images

French President Emmanuel Macron, responding to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s new threats regarding Russia's readiness for nuclear war, has stated that France is a "nuclear power" and it is inappropriate to make such threats when "you have nuclear weapons".

Source: European Pravda with reference to Le Figaro

Quote: "We must first and foremost feel protected, because we are a nuclear power. We are ready; we have a doctrine [for the use of nuclear weapons]."

Details: The French president noted in interviews with TF1 and France 2 television channels that it is inappropriate to issue such threats when "you have nuclear weapons".

He said that when it comes to nuclear weapons, there is no need to boast, as this imposes "on us the responsibility never to escalate".

Background:

Subjects: MacronPutinnuclear weapons
Macron
