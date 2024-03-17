All Sections
Ukrainian sabre fencers win bronze at World Cup in Belgium

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 16:34
Ukrainian sabre fencers win bronze at World Cup in Belgium
Ukrainian national sabre fencers team Photo: Ukrainian Fencing Federation

Ukrainian sabre fencers have won bronze medals in the World Fencing Cup team championship in Sint-Niklas, Belgium.

Source: Champion 

Details: In a duel for third place, the Ukrainian national team (Olha Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Yuliia Bakastova, and Olena Kravatska) defeated Korea's national team with the score of 45:38. After a shaky start, the Ukrainians were able to tie the game and advance. The teams were evenly matched at the end of the game, but the Ukrainian team came out on top. 

However, in the semifinal match, Ukrainian athletes lost to their French counterparts with the score of 39:45.

The final match will be between France and Hungary.

Kharlan previously failed to advance beyond the first round of singles competitions.

This tournament in Belgium will be the final round of team selection for the Olympic Games in 2024.

In early March, the Ukrainian fencing team finished second at the World Cup in Athens, securing an Olympic licence.

