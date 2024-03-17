Spanish defence minister: Europe's peace is at risk, Russian ballistic missiles can reach us

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles has addressed Spanish people in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to deploy nuclear weapons.

Source: Margarita Robles in an interview with La Vanguardia, as reported by El Mundo

Details: "A Russian ballistic attack today can absolutely reach Spain," Robles said.

"I would like to address Spanish people with a call, because sometimes I feel that we aren’t aware of the enormous danger that exists at present. Not just in Ukraine, but also in Gaza and the Sahel, where I have a very pessimistic view of the situation," she said.

In a comment about European leaders calling for the rearmament of the European Union, Robles said that "the threat is total and absolute". "It’s enough to just listen to Putin’s latest statements in which he talks about nuclear aggression," she said.

"Europe has to acknowledge that danger is very near, it’s not hypothetical, it’s a reality. The countries bordering Russia understand this very well. Maybe those of us who live in the south don’t quite understand that," Robles said.

"We have to fully acknowledge that our democratic values and peace in Europe are under threat," she added.

She also said that Spain will continue doing everything it can to help Ukraine.

"Supporting Ukraine means not only defending its territorial integrity, but something much more important as well, namely peace and the values that characterise democratic coexistence in Europe that Putin is clearly threatening," Robles said.

Background: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to intimidate Western countries to deter their actions, while in fact being afraid of a possible war with NATO.

