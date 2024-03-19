EU to deliver half of promised 1 million shells to Ukraine by end of March

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

By the end of March 2024, the number of shells delivered to Ukraine within the European Union's initiative of one million artillery rounds for Kyiv will reach approximately 500,000.

Source: European Pravda, citing Peter Stano, the spokesperson for foreign policy of the European Commission

Stano noted that this year the number of ammunition delivered to Ukraine is expected to reach one million.

"At the end of March, it will be around half a million of the shells," Stano said in response to a journalist's question about the current stage of fulfilling the EU's promise.

"We might not have delivered one million by the end of March, but Ukraine will get, actually more than one million, based on the capacity and based on the orders, which have been placed," added Peter Stano, noting that this is in addition to bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and member countries.

Background:

In January, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, said that the European Union will be able to produce at least 1.3 million shells by 2025.

Last week, the European Commission announced the allocation of €500 million to European companies for extending their ammunition production capacities under a scheme that will allow increasing ammunition supplies to Ukraine and replenishing the stocks of EU countries.

On 18 March, foreign ministers of the EU member states adopted a final decision to allocate an additional €5 billion for military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.

