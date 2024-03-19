Ukrainian forces repel 18 Russian attacks on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 67 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours. In total, the Russians launched 3 missile strikes and 62 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems 64 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 19 March, information as of 18:00

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck 6 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed two ammunition storage points and one enemy electronic warfare system."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defence Forces near the village of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks near Predtechyne, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 18 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) four times with the support of aircraft.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out one attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.

