Civilian killed by Russian aerial bomb in Sumy Oblast

Over the course of Tuesday, 19 March, the Russians carried out 30 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast in Ukraine’s northeast. A total of 90 explosions were recorded. In one of the hromadas, a person was killed. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas came under Russian fire.

Advertisement:

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, the Russians fired from multiple rocket launchers (15 explosions), mortars (19 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions). They launched cluster bombs (13 explosions) and unguided bombs (6 explosions). One person was killed in a cluster bomb attack.

In Krasnopillia hromada, the Russians fired from artillery (5 explosions) and mortars (7 explosions) and dropped an explosive device from a UAV (2 explosions).

There was a small arms attack in Svesa hromada.

Artillery shelling (5 explosions) and shelling with FPV drones (2 explosions) were recorded in Seredyna-Buda hromada.

The Russians dropped five mines in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

An airstrike with an unguided bomb (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were carried out in Bilopillia hromada.

There was a small arms attack in Khotin hromada.

Support UP or become our patron!