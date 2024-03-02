Russians shell Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, killing man
Saturday, 2 March 2024, 10:39
Russian forces have attacked the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing a man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: It is noted that during the shelling, a 54-year-old man who was on the street sustained fatal injuries and was killed.
The authorities did not specify the time of the shelling of Stanislav, but it probably took place on the morning of Saturday, 2 March.
