All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians push forward along entire frontline, 83 combat clashes take place on front line over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 March 2024, 07:45
Russians push forward along entire frontline, 83 combat clashes take place on front line over past day
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russians have tried to attack along the entire front line in Ukraine, with the most intense fighting observed on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. Russians launched three missile strikes and 91 airstrikes, and fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas from multiple launch rocket systems 142 times; a total of 83 combat clashes took place on the front line yesterday (29 February).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 March

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Petropavlivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian attacks near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 30 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one Russian attack near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the Russian forces. Over the past day, Russians carried out four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck ten clusters of Russian troops over the past day.

Air Force units destroyed three Su-34 fighter-bombers. 

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, three BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, two artillery pieces, two command posts, one ammunition depot, and one electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian attack on Bakhmut district injures 3 people – photo
Commander-in-Chief states Russians were driven from Orlivka and "miscalculations" corrected
Russians continue to push south and west of Avdiivka; Ukrainian defenders repel 63 attacks – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: