All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sweden adopts resolution to provide Ukraine with special export credit guarantees

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 2 March 2024, 17:27
Sweden adopts resolution to provide Ukraine with special export credit guarantees
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian exporting companies will be able to apply for export credit guarantees from the Swedish Export Credit Corporation.

Source: Swedish National Export Credits Guarantee Board (EKN)

The guarantees will apply to exports to Ukraine that can contribute to its development and prosperity. 

Advertisement:

Special export credit guarantees make investments in Ukraine simpler and less risky for Swedish companies.

This means improved opportunities for exporting essential goods to Ukraine and, thereby, can contribute to economic development and recovery.

The Swedish government has also decided to open a trade secretary office in Kyiv and appoint a new trade secretary to Ukraine.

"Export credit guarantees and establishing a new trade office in Kyiv will facilitate Swedish companies' investment in Ukraine. This is also a concrete example of how the government is working to strengthen synergy between aid, trade, and business promotion," says Johan Forssell, Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden.

Background:

  • In early February, the Swedish government allocated €26.4 million to the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) to support energy efficiency projects in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: