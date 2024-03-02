Russian airlines to lose all UN contracts

The UN will not renew contracts with Russian airlines that are due to expire soon in light of the stance taken by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet, voting sources in the Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: Russian airlines have lost almost all contracts with UN peacekeeping and political missions.

Russian operators are completing their work under old contracts and will leave the air transport market for UN agencies in the first quarter of 2024, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"There is a systemic problem concerning contracts not being renewed for the provision of aircraft by Russian companies for the UN. After the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) approved a decision on the existence of 'significant safety concerns’ regarding Russia, the UN Secretariat, based solely on its own interpretation of the SSC [Significant Safety Concern – ed.], restricted the participation of Russian companies in new tenders for the supply of air services to the [UN]," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

