Russian forces continue to assault on 6 fronts, clashing with Ukrainian forces 67 times today – General Staff report

Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian Defence Forces on six fronts, with most Russian assaults taking place on the Novopavlivka and Avdiivka fronts and a total of 67 clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces taking place on Wednesday, 20 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 20 March

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units in this area.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Russian-Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, with Russian forces undertaking sabotage and reconnaissance operations in the area, attacking Ukrainian territory from Russia, and building up mines and other defence fortifications along Ukraine’s state border. Russian forces also carried out airstrikes on areas in the vicinity of Hrytsenkove, Velyka Pysarivka and Popivka (Sumy Oblast) and Oleksandrivka, Kozacha Lopan and Veterynarne (Kharkiv Oblast). Over 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Senkivka, Kliusy, Prohres and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Volfyne, Myropillia and Ponomarenky (Sumy Oblast); and Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky and Ambarne (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk front, but conducted airstrikes near Ivanivka (Donetsk Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivk and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Sviato-Pokrovske, Siversk, Kolodiazi, Vesele and Lyman (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 15 civilian settlements, including Serebrianka forest, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 5 Russian assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Mykolaivka, Vasiukivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces also repelled 11 Russian assaults near Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front. Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast) and deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 20 civilian settlements, including Prohres, Zhelanne, Novohrodivka and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine, where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 18 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Urozhaine, Maksymivka, Dokuchaivsk, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Berestky, Katerynivka and Blahodatne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times and carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 15 civilian settlements, including Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Huliaipilske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces assaulted the positions of Ukrainian forces on Dnipro River’s left (east) bank a total of three times. More than 10 civilian settlements, including Lvove, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka and Tokarivka (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 10 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian ammunition storage point.

