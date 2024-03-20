Polish protesters unblock Medyka-Shehyni border crossing for passenger transport, lorry traffic is limited

Polish farmers have lifted the bus and car blockade at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing, allowing them to pass through.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At 20:10, the State Border Guard Service received word from Polish counterparts that Polish farmers had lifted their blockade on the movement of buses and cars entering and exiting the Republic of Poland.

Advertisement:

The registration of these vehicles is now done in accordance with the established procedure."

Demchenko also stated that Polish farmers continue to restrict the movement of Ukrainian lorries across the border.

When asked if the Ukrainian State Border Service knew whether Polish farmers planned to block passenger transport again, the official denied any knowledge of it.

Background: On the afternoon of 20 March, Polish farmers completely blocked the movement of buses and lorries through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint and did not allow cars to pass through either. The protest was scheduled to last until 20:00.

Support UP or become our patron!