Russia spends about US$390 million on latest missile attack on Kyiv

The large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 21 March has cost Russia about US$390 million.

Source: calculations by Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force stated that the Russians attacked Ukraine with:

two Iskander-M (KN-23)/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/aeroballistic missiles

29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv, and all missiles were shot down.

Forbes noted that the cost of a Kh-101 missile is US$13 million, which brings the total cost of the 29 missiles fired to US$377 million.

A Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile can cost US$10 million or more per unit.

An Iskander-M ballistic missile can cost US$3 million per unit.

Thus, the total cost of the attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March could be at least US$390 million.

