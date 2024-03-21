Russia spends about US$390 million on latest missile attack on Kyiv
Thursday, 21 March 2024, 09:43
The large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 21 March has cost Russia about US$390 million.
Source: calculations by Ekonomichna Pravda
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force stated that the Russians attacked Ukraine with:
- two Iskander-M (KN-23)/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/aeroballistic missiles
- 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.
The main target of the attack was Kyiv, and all missiles were shot down.
Forbes noted that the cost of a Kh-101 missile is US$13 million, which brings the total cost of the 29 missiles fired to US$377 million.
A Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile can cost US$10 million or more per unit.
An Iskander-M ballistic missile can cost US$3 million per unit.
Thus, the total cost of the attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March could be at least US$390 million.
