Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia lost another 750 soldiers, 4 tanks and 26 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

433,840 (+750) military personnel;

6,832 (+4) tanks;

13,074 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

10,740 (+26) artillery systems;

1,018 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

721 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,365 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,922 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,242 (+44) vehicles and tankers;

1,741 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

