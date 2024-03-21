Russia loses another 750 soldiers and 26 artillery systems
Thursday, 21 March 2024, 08:20
Russia lost another 750 soldiers, 4 tanks and 26 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 433,840 (+750) military personnel;
- 6,832 (+4) tanks;
- 13,074 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,740 (+26) artillery systems;
- 1,018 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 721 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,365 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,922 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,242 (+44) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,741 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
