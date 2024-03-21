All Sections
Poland scrambles aircraft during Russian missile strike on Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 08:53
Photo: press service of the operational command of the Polish army

In the early morning of 21 March, the fighter jets of Poland and its allies were scrambled during a large-scale missile attack by the Russians against Ukraine, to prevent any potential missile incursions into Poland.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of the operational command of the Polish army

Details: After 04:00 Kyiv time, it was reported that Poland had "activated all necessary procedures" to ensure the security of its airspace. 

The locals were warned that Polish and allied fighter jets were flying, leading to the possibility of "increased noise levels," especially in the southeastern part of the country. 

At around 07:00, an update was published stating that the operation of Polish and allied aircraft in Polish airspace had concluded due to a decrease in the threat level.

Background:

  • On 7 February, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces announced that Polish and allied aircraft had been scrambled amid a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.
  • Romania previously took a similar step when strike drones headed towards Ukrainian cities over the Danube.
  • In February, a Shahed drone was recovered with an intact warhead in Moldova after crossing the border and failing to detonate upon impact.

