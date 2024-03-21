Russia bombards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times overnight, damaging church and private houses – photo

Russian forces have fired a dozen artillery shells at Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hitting private houses and a church.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor fired at Nikopol district three times during the night. They continued to terrorise the residents of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas and Nikopol itself. They fired a dozen artillery shells. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)"

Photo: Serhii Lysak

Details: Lysak added that the Russians damaged a church and four private houses. A power transmission line was also damaged.

No one was killed or injured. Lysak added that the night passed without any strikes in other districts of the oblast.

