All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

​​European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to invest up to €10 billion in Ukraine over next 5 years

Economichna PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 11:15

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest up to €10 billion into Ukraine over the next five years.

Source: Forbes Ukraine; Jürgen Rigterink, EBRD vice president, and Matteo Patrone, the bank's director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus

According to Jürgen Rigterink and Matteo Patrone, in response to the crisis provoked by the war, the EBRD has focused on five main areas to support Ukraine, partly in the private sector and partly in the public sector. These are energy security, important infrastructure, food security, business support and trade finance.

Advertisement:

Rigterink explained that thanks to the bank's decision to increase its capital by €4 billion, the EBRD can translate this into 4-6 times more investment. Therefore, over the next five years, the bank expects to be able to invest €1.5-2 billion annually in projects in Ukraine.

"We do not believe it would be reasonable for the bank to rely on donor support every time. So we increased our capital. This will allow us to invest €10 billion in Ukraine over the next five years. As soon as peace is achieved, this amount will increase further," Rigterink said.

Background:

  • The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in 2023 provided Ukraine with a record €2.1 billion.
  • EBRD increased its capital to €4 billion to continue supporting Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: investments
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
investments
Canadian business considers investment opportunities in Ukraine's transport sector
Foreign investors express interest in privatising two state-owned Ukrainian banks
France to insure war risks of its companies intending to invest in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: