Serbian Foreign Minister arrives in Moscow and meets with his Russian counterpart

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić has visited Moscow and met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Source: European Pravda, citing РТС

The first part of the ministers' meeting was open to the media. Lavrov and Dačić discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Kosovo and generally in the Balkans, and broader international issues.

Ivica Dačić noted that relations between Serbia and Russia remain "at a high level" despite all challenges, based on "mutual trust and strategic cooperation," and recalled that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić congratulated Vladimir Putin on his "re-election" by letter.

Among other things, Dačić thanked Moscow for the initiative regarding the UN Security Council meeting on the 25th anniversary of NATO intervention in the Kosovo war.

Lavrov also stated that Moscow values its relations with Serbia and the progress in economic cooperation.

As reported, the ministers will attend a "friendly football match" between Russian and Serbian teams in the evening.

Background:

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, congratulated Putin on his "election victory" through the Russian ambassador.

Vučić recently stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could escalate into a confrontation between Russia and the West if "some kind of truce" is not established.

